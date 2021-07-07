Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

