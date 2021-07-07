Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $275.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $275.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

