Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 221.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $7,608,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth about $3,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 167,536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 3,259.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $756.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.