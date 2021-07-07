Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,939 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

