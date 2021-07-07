Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

