Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,093 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

