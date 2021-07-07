Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.8387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.