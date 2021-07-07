Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

