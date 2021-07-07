Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on VEGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS VEGPF opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

