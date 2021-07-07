Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $405.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $276.14 and a 1 year high of $407.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

