Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,714,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.