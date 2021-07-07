UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Shares Down 0.9%

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 284 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

