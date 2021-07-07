Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 213,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $652.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UEIC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

