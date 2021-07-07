United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 128,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,395,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 915,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.