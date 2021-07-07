United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-$27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

Shares of UNFI opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

