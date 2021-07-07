United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.83

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and traded as high as $35.99. United Bancshares shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $36,675.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $102,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $150,399.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,812.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bancshares during the first quarter worth $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

