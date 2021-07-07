Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $22.93

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. Uniswap has a market cap of $13.46 billion and approximately $646.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for $22.93 or 0.00065911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000735 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,273,444 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

