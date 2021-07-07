UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNF opened at $219.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.19. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

