Unibright 1-Day Volume Hits $2.82 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00004845 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $252.58 million and $2.82 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.00933100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.