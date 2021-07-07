Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.99. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $15.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $27,910,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,917,221.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,893 shares of company stock worth $107,378,164 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 571.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $351.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.66. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

