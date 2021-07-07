UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 32,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

