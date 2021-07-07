UBS Group Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €40.10 ($47.18) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.80.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

