UBS Group AG Sells 7,468 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of FB Financial worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE:FBK opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.64.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

