UBS Group AG Sells 3,690 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $794.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $851.02. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

