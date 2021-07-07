UBS Group AG Sells 313 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.48 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.