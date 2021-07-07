UBS Group AG Sells 2,402 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $8,569,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $8,169,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of HCAT opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $182,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,872 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,202 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

