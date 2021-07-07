UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $36,964,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

