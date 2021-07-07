UBS Group AG Raises Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Immunovant worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 799.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Immunovant stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

