UBS Group AG Has $1.46 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $1,598,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 285,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 25.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 212,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

