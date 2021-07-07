UBS Group AG Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

CXP opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

