UBS Group AG Has $1.39 Million Holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of EHang worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth $8,112,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EH stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21. EHang Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

