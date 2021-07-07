UBS Group AG Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of BTA opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

