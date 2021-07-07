UBS Group AG Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,944 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 603,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,477 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,466 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

