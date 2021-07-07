UBS Group AG Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after buying an additional 138,308 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.