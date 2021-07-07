UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 280.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $814,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $148,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $732,883.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,430 shares of company stock worth $8,482,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

