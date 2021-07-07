UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 82,756 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $29,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.