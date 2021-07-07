UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 216,284 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 705,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 216,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $25,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 26.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

