UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $30.75 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $30,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

