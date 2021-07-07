UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 849,550 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,550 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of American Well worth $26,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Well by 33.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 24.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Well by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $2,382,394.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,091,528.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 594,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,602. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

