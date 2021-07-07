UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 172,096 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 440.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,096 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $28,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBT opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $78.99 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

