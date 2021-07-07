UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,257 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $23,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Truist increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Shares of ATH opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.