Ubiq Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $30,359.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,590.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.84 or 0.06807829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.13 or 0.01506578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00406619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00155337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.87 or 0.00644310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00415489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00347630 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

