U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

USWS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 81,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

In other U.S. Well Services news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

