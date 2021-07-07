U Network Market Capitalization Tops $4.08 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $673,389.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

