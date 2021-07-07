Typhoon Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,218.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $810,669.82 and $11,218.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00133412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00165290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.50 or 1.00253460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00978103 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

