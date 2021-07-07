Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand its monetized user base. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Increasing conversation around current events is a key catalyst. Product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline boosted user retention across new and recently reactivated accounts. However, Twitter is suffering from stiff competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern. Rising investments on international expansion, product innovation and marketing & sales are expected to hurt profitability in the near term.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. 330,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,459,337. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

