Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

TWLO stock opened at $394.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.32 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

