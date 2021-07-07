Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Trading Down 7.4%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. 5,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 801,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TUYA shares. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

