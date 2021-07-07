Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 542,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,466,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,567 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

