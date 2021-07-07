Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report $164.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.50 million. Trustmark reported sales of $177.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $642.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.77 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Trustmark by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. 4,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.